Winona State reveals 3 presidential finalists

Winona State University revealed the names of its three presidential finalists on Thursday.

In a press release, the university revealed the finalists are Mary Bonderoff, Karim Ismaili and Kenneth Janz. The candidates were selected by a search advisory committee of students, faculty, staff, and community leaders.

According to the announcement, Bonderoff is currently serving as acting president at the State University of New York, Delhi. She’s held various roles in the state system since 1996.

Ismaili has served as the executive vice president and provost at Bridgewater State University since 2021. Prior to his time at Bridgewater State, he held administrative positions at Kennesaw State University in Georgia and Toronto Metropolitan University.

Janz, Winona’s interim president, has held the role since August of last year. He’s held multiple roles at the university dating back to 2008.

The candidates are scheduled to conduct campus visits between Feb. 12 and Feb 15. For more information on the visits, click here.

The presidential search started last year after former Winona State President Scott Olson was appointed chancellor of Minnesota State.