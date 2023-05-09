Winona State president named next chancellor of Minnesota State system

The president of Winona State University will take over as the next chancellor for the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system this summer.

The system’s Board of Trustees announced Tuesday that Scott Olson has been appointed as Devinder Malhotra’s successor.

Malhotra, the system’s chancellor since 2017, announced this past fall that he plans to retire when his contract expires at the end of July. Olson will now take over as chancellor on Aug. 1.

“Scott has deep roots in Minnesota State and is known throughout the system as a collaborative and strategic leader,” Roger Moe, the Minnesota State board chair, said. “He has amassed an outstanding reputation in every role he has played, and has the skills needed to build a common vision of what Minnesota State can become. We are very pleased that he has accepted our offer to serve as the next chancellor of Minnesota State.”

Olson has served as Winona State’s president since 2012. Before that, he was provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at Minnesota State University, Mankato, also serving as the system’s interim vice chancellor for academic and student affairs for 13 months from 2010 to 2011. Prior to that, he had stops at Ball State University and Central Connecticut State University.

“I am both honored and humbled to be selected to serve as chancellor of the Minnesota State system,” Olson said. “I will work diligently to meet the opportunities as well as the challenges that lie ahead. What our colleges and universities do every day is nothing short of remarkable, and I look forward to working collaboratively with our faculty, staff, business partners, community leaders, and especially our students, towards a prosperous, inclusive, and innovative future.”