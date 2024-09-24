Winona man missing in Yellowstone National Park

Search and rescue crews at Yellowstone National Park are looking for a Minnesota man on Monday night.

22-year-old Austin King was in Wyoming on a seven-day back-country trip to Summit Eagle Peak when he went missing.

He was reported missing after he failed to arrive for his boat pick-up Friday afternoon.

King was last heard from on Tuesday, Sept. 17th, when he called friends and family to describe rain, fog, sleet, hail, and windy conditions.

On Monday, more than 20 ground searchers, two helicopters, and a search dog team concentrated the search near Eagle Peak.

King is from Winona but has been working as a concession employee in Yellowstone.