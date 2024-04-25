Winning $3M Lotto America lottery ticket sold in Minnesota for 2nd straight month

For the second consecutive month, a winning lottery ticket worth more than $3 million was sold in Minnesota.

Minnesota Lottery says a Lotto American ticket that won Wednesday’s $3.1 million jackpot was sold at Cub Foods in Coon Rapids. The lucky ticket-holder matched all six winning numbers — 7-12-17-22-52 and Star Ball No. 3 — to win the state’s fourth Lotto America jackpot.

Just last month, the ticket that won a $3.73 million Lotto America jackpot was sold at Cub Foods in Roseville. Other past Lotto America winning tickets were sold in Minnesota in March 2018 and Ramsey in July 2019.

The cash option for the latest winning ticket is worth an estimated $1.43 million, according to Minnesota Lottery.

The winner has to claim the prize at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville by April 24, 2025.