Lotto America ticket worth $3.73 million sold in Roseville

Someone who recently shopped in Roseville is now a millionaire.

According to Minnesota Lottery, a Lotto America ticket sold at the Cub Foods store on North Snelling Avenue is worth $3.73 million, with a cash option of roughly $1.78 million.

The winner matched all six numbers — 4, 5, 8, 22 and 47 — as well as the Star Ball, which was 6, for the March 4 drawing. The winner will have 60 days after claiming the prize to choose either the annuity or cash option.

As a reward for the purchase, the store earns a $10,000 bonus.

This ticket is only the third time a Lotto America ticket in Minnesota has hit the jackpot; the other times were in 2018 and in 2019, sold at Holiday stores in Roseau and Ramsey, respectively. Those tickets were worth $22.8 and $21.6 million.

Whoever won the prize will have one year to claim it at the lottery’s Roseville headquarters, since it is worth so much. In addition, unless the winner chooses to opt in to identify themselves, their name and city won’t be released due to the winning amount being more than $10,000.