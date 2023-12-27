Wild Mountain reopens after temporarily closing trails, tubing park due to conditions

After a warm holiday weekend decimated ski slopes across the region, winter sports enthusiasts will have a chance to enjoy the snow in Taylors Falls again starting Wednesday.

According to Wild Mountain officials, the business has returned to regular hours and operations as of Wednesday, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. after their snowmaking crew was able to put “the mountain back together.”

However, the tubing park won’t reopen until Thursday but will be operating from noon to 8 p.m. each day through Monday, Jan. 1.

Starting Friday, Jan. 5, the tubing park will be open Fridays from 4-8 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.