Some ski resorts remain closed the day after Christmas, others open with modified schedules

Warm temperatures and a lack of snow are forcing some ski resorts to close their slopes the day after Christmas.

Wild Mountain and Trollhaugen are closed on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Welch Village announced a two-hour delay Tuesday because of the rain but has since returned to its scheduled hours of operation.

Buck Hill said it plans to open Tuesday at 3 p.m. for skiing and snowboarding, but tubing won’t be available until Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Afton Alps is open and lists its holiday hours as 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Sat. Dec. 30.

Elm Creek in Maple Grove is also open, but downhill activities are reportedly closed for Tuesday, Dec. 26, because of rain and warm temperatures. Hours for Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Wednesday, Dec. 27, are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., with regular opening hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. resuming after.

Hyland Hills is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until regular hours, 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends, resuming Jan. 3.