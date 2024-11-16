Why We Give: Special Olympics Minnesota

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor/reporter Brett Hoffland chose to highlight Special Olympics Minnesota.

Special Olympics Minnesota works to create a world of inclusion and acceptance for people with intellectual disabilities.

Part of that includes their work with 360 schools across the state for the Unified Champions Schools Program.

This gives students with and without disabilities the chance to participate in sports and other school activities together.

Click here to learn more about Special Olympics Minnesota or to donate to their mission.