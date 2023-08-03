White Earth Nation opens marijuana dispensary

The White Earth Nation is now selling marijuana to adults 21 years of age or older in Mahnomen.

The tribal nation says it started selling recreational marijuana on Thursday morning. Its dispensary, Waabigwan Mashkiki, opened to medical cannabis patients on Monday.

The Waabigwan Mashkiki dispensary is located at 850 East Adams Ave. in Mahnomen and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a representative for the dispensary.

To visit Waabigwan Mashkiki’s website, CLICK HERE.

“Our teams have been working diligently to prepare for this launch, and we’re excited to provide a safe and controlled environment for cannabis access. This endeavor aligns with our tribal sovereignty and self-determination, offering a new avenue of relief for many health conditions recognized under White Earth Nation Medicinal and Recreational Cannabis Codes.” White Earth Nation

White Earth Nation becomes the second tribal nation to open a marijuana dispensary since Minnesota’s recreational cannabis law took effect Tuesday.

While the state still needs to get its licensing system going, which could take until 2025, tribal nations are able to sell products right away.