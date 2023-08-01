Recreational marijuana sales begin in Red Lake

Hundreds of people waited outside the Red Lake Nation’s NativeCare marijuana dispensary on Tuesday morning as recreational use of the drug became legal across Minnesota.

As the dispensary opened at 11 a.m., employees began welcoming the more than 200 people who were outside — some of whom had been there for hours.

Crews were also out early in order to get the parking lot ready for the anticipated long lines.

The lines are forming outside Nativecare in Red Lake as recreational marijuana sales start at 11am—one man told me it’s “like Christmas” with legal sales starting. pic.twitter.com/JaRO3HE4TM — Eric Chaloux (@EricChalouxKSTP) August 1, 2023

Crews are cleaning parking lot and setting up cones outside NativeCare marijuana dispensary in Red Lake—sales begin at 11am. pic.twitter.com/FiC7vLUFQ6 — Eric Chaloux (@EricChalouxKSTP) August 1, 2023

“This is amazing, and the amazing piece is we did it as a team. As we grew, we grew more team members, people that were devoted,” said Jerry Loud, the executive director at Red Lake who oversees the NativeCare dispensary. “These people all had passion for this, and that’s what really makes this a success — that you have people with passion, and we’re doing it not just for us. And truly, not even for the economy — but that is one of the target — but we’re doing it for the future of the Red Lake Nation.”

He adds this could bring a big financial boost.

“Tribal nations hardly ever get a break like this, and to be able to get the jump on everybody, it’s amazing,” Loud said. “We are truly going to capitalize on this, and we’re doing it the right way. We’re following all the rules the state had already engaged with, and that’s what we’re doing.”

As previously reported, the law allowing recreational marijuana use went into effect at midnight Tuesday morning. While the state still needs to get its licensing system going, the sovereign Red Lake Tribal Nation is able to sell the drug right away.

Previously, only medical marijuana was sold to patients at NativeCare cannabis dispensary, but that changed Tuesday morning. Now, recreational sales can be completed with anyone who is at least 21 years old.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Eric Chaloux will have the latest on this story during Tuesday night’s newscasts.

Additional coverage of recreational marijuana can be found by CLICKING HERE.

RELATED: Red Lake Nation prepares to open state’s first recreational marijuana dispensary

RELATED: Marijuana and more: New Minnesota laws taking effect Aug. 1