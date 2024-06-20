White Bear Lake PD investigating killing of infant in March

White Bear Lake Police Department is investigating the killing of a 3-month-old in March.

According to a news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Jackson Dallas Forster died just after 10 p.m. on March 22 at the U of M Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital.

His cause of death was listed as “complications of bilateral subdural hemorrhages,” and his manner of death was listed as a homicide.

White Bear Lake police say the death is still under investigation. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out for more information and will update this article if a response is received.