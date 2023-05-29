What’s open, closed on Memorial Day

With Monday being a federal holiday, there are some closures you’ll want to keep in mind.

All post offices are closed, and no mail will be delivered Monday.

In addition, public offices and buildings, as well as banks, will be closed. Most parking meters in both Minneapolis and St. Paul won’t be enforced Monday.

Also in Minneapolis, garbage and recycling won’t be picked up on Monday – those scheduled for May 29 through June 2 will happen one day later than their normal schedule.

However, private businesses such as retailers, grocery stores and pharmacies could still be open —however, their hours may vary.

Police and fire emergency services won’t be affected by the holiday.

RELATED: KSTP’s guide to 2023 Memorial Day weekend events