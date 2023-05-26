KSTP’s guide to 2023 Memorial Day weekend events

Many events will be happening this weekend across the Twin Cities metro area to honor those who have fallen while in service, as well as all who have served – or are currently serving – in the armed forces.

A list of events happening near you can be found below.

ALL WEEKEND

The Wall That Heals

A traveling Vietnam War memorial called The Wall That Heals is coming to St. Thomas Academy on Friday at 2 p.m. The three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veteran Memorial in Washington, D.C. will be available for viewing for free at St. Thomas Academy through May 29 at 2 p.m.

Free Valleyfair park admission for current and former service members

Military members and veterans can attend Valleyfair and Soak City for free throughout Memorial Day weekend, in addition to purchasing discount tickets for friends and family. Soak City, Valleyfair’s water park, opens to the public on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CLICK HERE to learn more about the event.

Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at historic Fort Snelling

Head to Fort Snelling over Memorial Day weekend for a three-day event honoring “Decoration Day,” a former name for what is now Memorial Day. Events are planned all weekend, with a rededication of the reconstructed 1820’s fort flag pole on Saturday and speeches from staff dressed in 1890s military costuming. Regular site admission applies, although MNHS members, veterans, current military members, and Native American community members can attend at no cost. Additional information can be found HERE.

FRIDAY, MAY 26

The St. Paul Saints are honoring a local soldier who died from cancer due to exposure to the burn pits overseas while serving in the Minnesota Army National Guard. At their 7 p.m. game, Rudy Ruiz will be honored for his service and bravery.

MEMORIAL DAY, MAY 29

MadVet 22K marches to raise awareness on veteran suicide

The MadVet 22K group will be conducting a 22-kilometer ruck march in order to raise awareness about suicide rates within active-duty military, veterans, and law enforcement. The event starts at Castle Rock Bar and Grill in Castle Rock, Minn. at 8 a.m. The group will travel north on Highway 3 through Farmington before ending at the Rosemount American Legion.

2023 Memorial Day parade in Mahtomedi

The 2023 Memorial Day parade, hosted by the City of Mahtomedi, kicks off at 9 a.m. at Mahtomedi High School. The parade will go down Stillwater Road, and end at Veterans Memorial Park. A pancake breakfast will be held at the fire station following the 9:30 a.m. ceremony.

Memorial Day at Lakewood Cemetery

Lakewood Cemetery is holding a commemoration for Memorial Day at the Soldier’s Memorial at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony will last an hour, followed by a Memorial Day celebration with refreshments, local history and artist-inspired family-friendly activities.

Chanhassen Memorial Day ceremony

The City of Chanhassen and the Chanhassen American Legion Post 580 are hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony at 12 p.m. at the City Center Park. Stop by to hear from keynote speakers Command Sergeant Major Tim Trost and Richard Middleton. Learn more about the event and the keynote speaker HERE.

Memorial Day commemoration

North St. Paul is holding a commemoration for Memorial Day at 12 p.m. on Monday. The event is scheduled to happen at Veterans Park, near 2480 Margaret Street in North St. Paul, and features the playing of the National Anthem, laying of a wreath, and reading of the poem “In Flanders Field.”

Fleet Farm hosts Taps Across America

For the third consecutive year, Fleet Farm is hosting Taps Across America in collaboration with Taps for Veterans to honor fallen soldiers. At 3 p.m., buglers will sound Taps at all 48 local Fleet Farm stores across Minnesota. For a full list of Fleet Farm locations and more information on the event, CLICK HERE.

Memorial Day at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

On Memorial Day, a march of the color guards will kick off a Memorial Day service at the State Capitol at 3 p.m. Steve Freitag, a Vietnam Air Force Veteran, is scheduled to speak following the march.

Memorial Service at Church of the Assumption

A Memorial Day service at the Assumption Church cemetery honoring over 80 veterans is happening at 10 a.m. The service will include a reading of the names of the veterans, a taps performance by a local Boy Scout troop, and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Memorial Day Parade in Bloomington

The Memorial Day parade in Bloomington starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. The annual parade will begin in downtown Bloomington at the corner of Front Street and Lee Street, and end at the Miller Park Pavilion, according to the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts.

Know of a community event for Memorial Day that isn’t listed? CLICK HERE to send in details.