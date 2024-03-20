What to know about your plants, gardens with snow projected to roll into Minnesota

Minnesotans are awaiting a chance for much-needed precipitation across the state — and a lot of it could fall as snow.

But what if you’ve already cleared your flower beds and gardens?

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke with a plant expert about what you should do right now.

The mild winter has caused many plants to bloom early. But in true Minnesota fashion, a late-season winter storm could bring freezing temperatures and snow to much of the state.

“Most of what I’m seeing right now should survive. Like I said, we have a few trees and shrubs that’ll bloom a little less this year,” said Erin Bucholz with the Minnesota Lake Arboretum.

On the other hand, Bucholz says a winter storm isn’t the biggest threat to our plants… it’s the lack of them that poses more danger.

“We’re still in a severe to extreme drought. It’s still noticeable, unfortunately,” Bucholz added.

The Twin Cities is in the second longest dry streak on record at 34 days. You have to go all the way back to March 3 to find even a trace of precipitation and before that, back to the Valentine’s Day snowstorm to find measurable precipitation in the Twin Cities.

It’s no surprise that 75% of the state is in a moderate drought or higher. As we end March and go into April, odds favor a wetter-than-normal pattern across our part of the country, starting with the two systems being tracked Thursday night and into the weekend.

Even then, it may not be enough.

“Re-wetting dry soil is a difficult process. Once it’s dry, it doesn’t want to get wet again very easily,” said Bucholz.

If there’s anything that helps the most, it’s deep snow. It provides a slow melt of moisture into the soil and actually insulates your plants.

“The thicker the snow, the better the snow will be at holding the ground temperature stable,” she noted.

Bucholz says there are some other steps you can take to keep your plants protected.

“You could throw some newspaper or an old bed sheet or tablecloth over it if it’s a really valuable plant to you and you’re worried about it freezing solid,” she said.