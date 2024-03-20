Forecast First Alerts continue for Friday morning and Sunday

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for March 20, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Forecast First Alerts continue for Thursday night into Friday morning AND Sunday. Light snow will make the Friday morning commute slippery, and heavy snow is possible Sunday.

Clouds are starting to push across Minnesota Wednesday afternoon and evening. Expect a cloudy Thursday with temperatures staying in the low to mid 30s. Thursday afternoon, light snow showers develop in western Minnesota. Light to steady snow becomes more widespread after sunset through the night. In the Twin Cities, snow should start closer to 9:00 PM Thursday evening, continuing through the morning commute on Friday. 2 to 4 inches of snow is likely from Owatonna through the Twin Cities metro to St. Cloud and Alexandria. Isolated 5 inch amounts are possible. Around Brainerd and Hinckley, totals should be closer to an inch or two.

Friday afternoon through Saturday will be chilly and dry. The next round of snow starts to move in Saturday night into Sunday. While this is still a few days away, the chances for heavy snow are high across a large part of Minnesota. It is still too early to have accurate forecast totals. Expect those to come out sometime on Friday. Regardless, travel could become difficult across most of the state on Sunday. By Monday and Tuesday, we will have to watch how much warm air gets pulled north. That could change everything over to rain, and limit additional snow totals. Once again, this is still several days away, and a lot could change in the forecast. If you have travel plans Sunday through Tuesday, start thinking about alternatives.