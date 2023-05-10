West St. Paul woman sentenced to 20 years for fatal Minneapolis shooting

Court records show a West St. Paul woman charged in the death of a St. Paul woman in August of 2022 has learned her future.

On Wednesday, judge Paul Scoggin sentenced 24-year-old Perishea Young to the Shakopee Minnesota Correctional Facility for 20 years, with credit for 247 days already served.

Young was charged with intentional second-degree murder after 25-year-old Shawna Starr Campbell died more than a week after being shot on Aug. 10, 2022 near the intersection of 9th Street South and Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis.

As previously reported, Minneapolis police said Young turned herself in after the shooting.

A criminal complaint says Young and Campbell were arguing, and at one point, surveillance video showed Young reaching into her purse and remove a gun. Campbell was holding pepper spray, but never moved toward young.

The complaint goes on to say Young pointed the gun at Campbell and moved closer to her before eventually pulling the trigger. The video then shows Young allegedly running from the scene and dropping the gun – which another person picks up. Both Young and the person who picked the gun up get into a car, which drives off, according to the complaint, which adds Young claimed self-defense and feared for her life.

