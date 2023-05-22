Weekend Roundup: Micropreemie gets a birthday parade, diversity in housing, water safety and more

Gorgeous weather hit at the right time for outdoor fun this weekend around the Twin Cities.

Take a look at some of the events from this past weekend in this week’s Weekend Roundup.

Around the metro

There was a special first birthday party Saturday for an inspiring boy from Isanti. We’ve told you about Brave, who was considered a “micropreemie” when he was born at 22 weeks and weighed just 1 pound. He was discharged from Masonic Children’s Hospital last month.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar was in Minneapolis on Saturday to honor Abigail Taylor, an 8-year-old girl who died in 2008 from a pool drain injury. The senator promoted pool safety and handed out life jackets at East River Park.

The Twin Cities Diversity Homeownership Fair highlighted disparities in homebuying and promoted new strategies to combat inequities, including a training new training requirement for real estate agents and brokers that aims to reduce bias and racism in the housing process.

Several hundred people hit the pavement at Maple Grove’s Weaver Lake Park on Saturday for the Friendship Walk hosted by Best Buddies International. Attendees took part in games, exercise and vendor booths to support people living with developmental disabilities.

In the studio

The Fraser Festival, a one-of-a-kind sensory event for families, happened Saturday at the St. Paul RiverCentre. Gina Brady, the senior therapist training program manager at Fraser, talked about what to expect.

Can Do Canines, an organization that aims to help people with disabilities by setting them up with trained dogs, hosted an informational open house on Saturday. Jeff Johnson, the group’s executive director, came by to share more about the event.

Gale Research Fellow Noah Barth with the Minnesota Historical Society gave us a preview of “Going Out, Coming In,” an LGBTQ history exhibit coming to the Mill City Museum in June.