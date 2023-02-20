Weekend Roundup: Loppet Cup announcement, Black History Month events, benefit for Turkey

Minnesotans were out and about again this weekend in the Twin Cities.

Take a look at some of the events from this past weekend in this week’s weekend roundup.

Around the metro

It was officially announced this weekend that Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis will host the Loppet Cup next year.

In honor of Black History Month, a local Minnesota singer and songwriter shared the life of Harriet Tubman.

St. Paul’s Oxford Community Center reopened this weekend after a shooting there last month.

Community members came together to host a bake sale to benefit the earthquake victims in Turkey.

From the studio

A member of the Minneapolis Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Department joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to talk about the inaugural I Am My Ancestor’s Wildest Dreams Expo.

A show coordinator for the Midwest’s largest golf show sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to talk about the event.

The Minneapolis Home and Garden Show’s market director joined the show to talk about what the event will bring to Minnesota next month.

Read KSTP’s weekend roundup after our weekend newscasts wrap up to see what’s been happening in your neighborhood.

