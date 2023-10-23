Weekend Roundup: Halloween festivities, the return of Floyd of Rosedale and more

This weekend saw the metro get in a spooky mood with Halloween festivities and the return of the iconic Floyd of Rosedale trophy.

Across the Metro

A prize-winning pumpkin was on display at the Pinehaven Fall Festival in Wyoming, Minn. this weekend. The 2,749-pound pumpkin won first place at the Half Moon Bay pumpkin weigh-off in California a little less than two weeks ago and served as the centerpiece for the festival.

Pinehaven Farm Fall Festival

This weekend saw the Halloween fun continue at the self-proclaimed “Halloween Capital of the World.” In Anoka, there are many family activities, such as the medallion hunt, ghost tours, a haunted house and a kid’s coloring contest. The festivities continue through Halloween, with the Grand Day Parade happening next weekend.

Halloween fun in Anoka

Some furry friends got into the Halloween spirit in Minneapolis on Sunday. Malcolm Yards Market hosted “Howl-O-Ween,” which not only had a dog costume contest and ice cream available but also allowed people to meet some dogs that are up for adoption from “All Dogs Rescue.”

Howl-O-Ween at Malcolm Yards

There was a spooky celebration at St. Paul’s Jackson Street Roundhouse on Saturday. The Minnesota Transportation Museum invited families out for train rides in an old car that was built in 1893. The Haunted Roundhouse will be back open next Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Haunted train rides at Jackson St. Roundhouse

This weekend saw the return to Minnesota for the Floyd of Rosedale. The trophy is back after the Gophers beat Iowa on Saturday and was on display alongside Paul Bunyan’s Axe at the Minnesota Football Honor’s Showcase. The event took place at Jax Cafe in northeast Minneapolis and honored some of the top high school football players in the state for their play.

Minnesota Football Honor's Showcase

In the Studio

The Taco Tour on Lake Street was back on Saturday celebrating Latino food and culture. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Rico Durán, Director of Business Development at the Latino Economic Development Center (LEDC), to discuss the event.

The Pavek Museum in St. Louis Park is taking an extra-terrestrial twist this month to celebrate its 35th anniversary. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Pavek Museum Curator Dr. Luis Felipe Eguiarte Souza, PhD, to discuss the event. The family-friendly event is happening on Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for kids and $15 for adults.

The Twin Cities Horror Fest is returning for its 12th season. Twin Cities Horror Festival Artistic Director Nissa Nordland Morgan sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to learn more about the performance. The event includes multiple live performances produced by local artists and runs until Oct. 29 at the Crane Theater in Minneapolis.

INTERVIEW: Twin Cities Horror Fest

Anoka has a week full of events leading up to Halloween. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Alex Jokich sat down with Anoka Halloween Parade Chair Michelle Austin-Dehn to discuss more on the event. As mentioned above, the Anoka Halloween Parade is set to begin on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.

INTERVIEW: Anoka Halloween Parade