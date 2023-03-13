Weekend Roundup: 25th annual Bedrace for Bridging, last weekend of ice castles in New Brighton, and more

The 2023 Boys Hockey Tournament was just one of many events and happenings around the Twin Cities this weekend.

Take a look at some of the events from this past weekend in this week’s weekend roundup.

Around the metro

Twin Cities Pride held an open house at its new office just steps away from Loring Park this weekend.

Bloomington police and fire crews played a friendly game of hockey on Sunday and collected donations for a local food pantry.

The 25th annual Bedrace for Bridging event took place at Buck Hill on Saturday, helping to raise $154,000 for a good cause.

A new exhibit at the Minnesota Transportation Museum honors African American railway workers of the 20th century, and a special dedication was held Saturday.

The popular Ice Castles attraction in New Brighton wrapped up its season on Sunday after having tens of thousands of visitors during the winter.

From the studio

The Landmark Center in St. Paul is gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day. An official from Irish Arts Minnesota joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to talk about next weekend’s events.

A Visit St. Paul official also joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to discuss the many other events happening in St. Paul this week to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Muddy Paws Cheesecake’s owner joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to talk about what the St. Louis Park bakery is doing to celebrate its 30th anniversary on Tuesday, which is Pi Day.

Finally, a member of the Rosemount Area Arts Council joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to talk about next weekend’s Rosemount Writers Festival.

