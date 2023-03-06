Weekend Roundup: Eat Street Crossing grand opening, Special Olympics hockey in Stillwater and more

The first weekend of March brought Minnesotans a variety of activities to enjoy as the warming temperatures gave residents a slight taste of spring.

Take a look at some of the events from this past weekend in this week’s weekend roundup.

Around the metro

At Stillwater High School, more than 600 players competed in a floor hockey tournament to support Special Olympics athletes.

“It’s not only about acceptance — it’s also about inclusion — and doing things together as opposed to doing things for others,” said Dave Doran, President and CEO of Special Olympics Minnesota.

If you’re interested in volunteering with Special Olympics Minnesota for their events in the future, click here.

Eat Street Crossing held its grand opening on Saturday, with the new food hall hosting a variety of vendors to give Minneapolis patrons a chance to try something new.

The Mall of America partnered with Project Fairy Godmothers for a prom dress drive on Saturday.

Fans flocked to the Xcel Energy Center Sunday evening for the return of ‘The Boss.’ Thousands made the trip to downtown St. Paul to see Bruce Springsteen in concert.

The deadline to remove ice fishing shelters is Monday, March 6. Those in the northern third of Minnesota have until March 20.

Eat Street Crossing (KSTP)

The DNR is reminding everyone that anything brought onto the ice needs to come off.

From the studio

Parade of Homes Spokesperson Katie Elfstrom joined Alex Jokich to talk about the Parade of Homes running through the Twin Cities from March 4 to April 2.