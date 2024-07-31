Water Street/Lilydale Road to reopen in St. Paul Wednesday after flood cleanup

A stretch of road along the Mississippi River is set to reopen Wednesday night after flooding issues last month.

The City of St. Paul announced that Water Street/Lilydale Road from the Lilydale Pool and Yacht Club to the St. Paul Marina will reopen to all vehicle, bike and pedestrian traffic after 7 p.m.

St. Paul Public Works and Parks and Recreation crews have cleared flood debris and inspected the road to make sure it’s safe for all traffic.

The city says there will be ongoing repair and restoration work on the riverbank and park trails and ask the public to use caution while on park trails.

Water Street, which is located on the south side of the Mississippi River, was closed in early June due to flooding.

The National Weather Service reported that the Mississippi River water levels crested at 20.17 feet on June 29 — the eighth-highest recorded flood for St. Paul.