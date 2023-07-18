Warrants for 2 issued in connection to Fridley shooting

Two more people have been charged via warrant in connection to a shooting that seriously hurt a man in Fridley earlier this year.

Anoka County prosecutors charged 24-year-old Camella Shaniece Alexander and 29-year-old Shavonne Vurniece Alexander on Tuesday. They each face a charge of first-degree assault but Camella is also charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Those charges come after 20-year-old John Elliot Dickens IV was charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault for the May 22 shooting shortly after it happened.

Court documents note that Dickens and the Alexanders are siblings, and Shavonne is the mother of the victim’s child.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement was first called to Mercy Hospital Unity Campus after a man showed up suffering from multiple injuries to his arm and abdomen, which required emergency surgery. The victim said he struggled with Dickens and would’ve been shot in the chest if he didn’t push him.

Officers learned the shooting happened at an apartment in the 600 block of Osborne Road Northeast that day.

A criminal complaint states that the victim told investigators he and Shavonne had been arguing and Shavonne then told him he would “be touched” as a result of their argument. Other witnesses told law enforcement they heard Shavonne make several threats.

As the victim went up to his brother’s apartment building and buzzed the unit so his brother would let him in, court documents state that Camella and Dickens showed up and Dickens was carrying a gun. Video then showed Dickens and the victim struggle before a shot is fired and Dickens runs back to the vehicle he came in and Camella drives off. The vehicle also stopped in an adjacent lot to pick up Shavonne before driving away.

According to the complaint, Shavonne and Camella exchanged 10 calls in the hour before the shooting. In the days after the shooting, the sisters were seen together in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dickens remains in custody and has his next court date scheduled for Aug. 24. Shavonne and Camella are not yet in custody.