Man charged in Fridley shooting that left one injured

A man has been charged in a shooting that left one person injured in Fridley on Monday afternoon.

John Elliot Dickens IV, 20, was charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, according to court documents.

On Monday, authorities responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Osborne Rd NE in Fridley.

According to court documents, when officers got to the scene, they learned that a man showed up at Unity Hospital nearby with a gunshot wound. The man was then brought to Mercy Hospital for surgery due to the severity of his injuries.

The criminal complaint states that the victim told law enforcement that he was shot by “Johnny,” who is the brother of his child’s mother.

The victim told police that he and his child’s mother were arguing outside the apartment building and walking near the victim’s parked tan Nissan. The victim states that his child’s mother was on the phone with her sister during the argument.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard the mother of the victim’s child threatening to kill the victim.

The victim then went to the front entrance of the apartment building, where Dickens confronted, and later shot him.

Video surveillance and witnesses also stated that before the shooting, a white Ford Fusion pulled up and parked near the front entrance. According to court records, Dickens got out of the car, walked to the front entrance, and shot the victim.

After shooting the victim, Dickens got back into the white Ford and drove away. As he was driving away, the mother of the victim’s child ran towards the car and got in.

It was later discovered that the vehicle was registered to the sister of the victim’s child’s mother.

Medical professionals believe that a single bullet caused multiple injuries, including to the victim’s arm and abdomen.

The victim told law enforcement that he would have been shot in the chest if he had not pushed the gun away at the time of the shooting.

Dickens is in custody at Anoka County Jail.