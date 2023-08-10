Warrant issued for man suspected of killing 15-year-old in East Isles neighborhood

An 18-year-old has been charged in connection to a teenage girl’s death last month in Minneapolis’s East Isles neighborhood.

Minneapolis police say officers were notified of the shooting near 25½ Street West and Girard Avenue South at around 1:30 a.m. on July 17. There, they found a 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. First aid was provided but the girl, identified as Ka’Maih Emauri Johnson, died at the scene.

Charging documents filed Thursday state that Antonio Lamar Brooks Jr., from Bloomington, is now charged with second-degree murder for Johnson’s death.

A witness told investigators she and Johnson had been driving around with three boys when Brooks texted her to meet up, the documents state. Brooks then pulled up in a white SUV and, after briefly laughing and joking with each other, he threatened to shoot everyone.

The criminal complaint states that the witness didn’t think much of it, saying Brooks had made similar comments in the past but never followed through. However, a gunshot was then heard and the witness jumped out of the car she was in and both the car and the SUV sped off.

The boys later told her that Johnson was shot and they thought she was at a hospital so they came and picked the witness up after Brooks dropped the gun off somewhere and then dropped her off at a hospital.

The complaint adds that Brooks apologized to the witness for the shooting but then deactivated his Facebook account and blocked the witness’s phone number and other social media accounts.

Three others who were in the vehicle Johnson was in gave similar accounts, with one adding that Brooks was smiling and didn’t appear angry and Johnson was laughing and running away when the gunshot was fired.

As of Thursday, Brooks wasn’t in custody and had been charged via warrant. He faces up to 40 years in prison, if convicted.