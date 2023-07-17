Girl killed in East Isles neighborhood shooting

Minneapolis police say an investigation is underway after a girl died following an overnight shooting in the East Isles neighborhood Monday.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer was at the scene around 1:30 a.m. at West 25th Street and South Girard Avenue and found crime scene tape blocking off an area.

According to police, the girl was found there with a life-threatening gunshot wound but died at the scene despite life saving measures.

Police didn’t immediately provide the girl’s name or age, saying only she was a juvenile.

As of this time, officers are still looking into what led up to the shooting and have also interviewed witnesses and searched the area.

If you have any information which may help police with their investigation, you’re asked to contact CrimeStoppers by CLICKING HERE, or at 1-800-222-8477.