Minnesota Senate to vote on carbon-free energy bill Thursday

The full Minnesota Senate is expected to vote on a bill that would require all of the state’s energy to be carbon-free by 2040.

It’s a plan Gov. Tim Walz included in his full budget proposal and is supported by DFL lawmakers.

Lawmakers say it would make the state a leader in clean energy.

A similar bill was passed in the House last week after it was debated on for more than seven hours.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the bill passed by a 70-60 vote. A similar bill passed in the House in 2021 but failed in the Senate.

“We’re not going to be able to produce enough energy. That’s the cause of blackouts,” said Rep. Anne Neu Brindley (R-North Branch) during the House hearing. “And if in the State of Minnesota, we can’t produce enough energy or purchase enough energy, that’s going to cause blackouts here too.”

“Going to 100% clean energy will mean cheaper power, more jobs, better health and helping to do our part to confront climate change,” said Rep. Jamie Long (DFL-Minneapolis).

Senators are scheduled to take up the bill at 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, Republicans in the Senate are planning to roll out their own energy bill at 9:30 a.m. They’re calling it the “A+ Energy Plan” and are introducing the bill in opposition to what they call the “Democrat Blackout Bill.”