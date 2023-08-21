Walz taps Massachusetts official to lead paid family and medical leave program

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has chosen an out-of-state candidate to lead the state’s paid family and medical leave program.

Monday, the governor appointed Greg Norfleet to head up the new state program.

Norfleet currently serves as the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care’s chief operating officer. Before that, he was the deputy director for operations at the Massachusetts Paid Family and Medical Leave program, which launched in 2021 and also served as a member of the state’s strategic innovation team.

He’ll officially join the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) on Sept. 20 to lead the planning, implementation and operations of the state’s paid family and medical leave program, which is set to launch in 2026.

“Greg Norfleet brings a wealth of leadership and direct experience in establishing a successful state Paid Family and Medical Leave program,” Walz said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working with him as we build out a program that will support Minnesota’s workers and businesses, improve economic security for families, and make Minnesota an even better place to live and work.”

“Minnesota is a national leader for innovative legislation, and Paid Family and Medical Leave is a positive game-changer for the state,” Norfleet said. “I am thrilled to join DEED at a transformational moment to establish and lead a vital program that will support families during important moments in their lives, help businesses retain workers, and attract new talent to the state.”

State lawmakers passed legislation to set up Minnesota’s paid family and medical leave program this spring. When it takes effect, it will provide workers with up to 12 weeks of paid time off for a serious medical condition or pregnancy, or to care for a family member, with individuals able to claim a maximum of 20 weeks of paid leave in a single year.