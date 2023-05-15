Walz signs housing, veterans omnibus bills into law

Gov. Tim Walz signed a pair of omnibus bills into law on Monday.

The housing finance and policy omnibus bill includes $1 billion for state-based housing vouchers, home construction, pathways to homeownership, and other housing assistance. The DFL has called it the largest single housing investment in state history.

“As one of the largest costs for families and most foundational human needs, our Administration is making a generational investment in housing,” Walz said. “Housing is central to growing our workforce and ensuring Minnesotans’ health, safety, and financial security. Whether it’s building new housing infrastructure, providing rental assistance, or ensuring homeownership is an option for all Minnesotans, this bill will have a historic impact on the quality of life in Minnesota and move us towards becoming the best state to raise a family.”

The governor also signed the veterans and military affairs finance omnibus bill, which he and lawmakers say will move the state closer to ending veteran homelessness.

Additionally, the bill includes funding for additional service bonuses, three new veterans homes, and Minnesota National Guard health and training.

Unlike the housing bill, the veterans bill had near-unanimous support from Minnesota lawmakers.

With just one week left in the legislative session, the governor will likely have several more bills to sign into law in the near future.