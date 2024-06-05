Walz announces $2.5 million in funding for peace officer training

Governor Tim Walz on Wednesday announced funding for 35 law enforcement agencies for the new Intensive Comprehensive Peace Officer Education and Training (ICPOET) Grant Program.

The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) approved $2.5 million in grants for the agencies, according to a news release from Walz’s office.

The agencies will use the funding to sponsor 50 candidates who already have two and four-year degrees who want to make a career change into law enforcement. $50,000 is available for each candidate, Walz said.

The candidates will complete training programs at both Alexandria Technical and Community College and Hennepin Technical College. The training is the same as what a traditional peace officer would complete, Walz said.

The funding would go toward a candidate’s salary and education.

Agencies are accepting applications and some have already filled their sponsorships, Walz said. ICPOET candidates must be hired by September to begin training on time.

OJP will offer $2.25 million in funding this summer to sponsor another round of candidates.

If you are interested, you can contact one of the following agencies to see if they’re still accepting applicants:

Belle Plaine Police

Big Stone County Sheriff

Blaine Police

Bloomington Police

Brooklyn Park Police

Carver County Sheriff

Chisago County Sheriff

Columbia Heights Police

Faribault Police

Freeborn County Sheriff

Hennepin County Sheriff

Hopkins Police

Lakeville Police

Lino Lakes Police

Maple Grove Police

Medina Police

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Police

Minneapolis Police

Minneapolis-St. Paul Int’l Airport Police

Moorhead Police

New Brighton Police

Orono Police

Owatonna Police

Prairie Island Indian Community Police

Richfield Police

Rosemount Police

Roseville Police

Sartell Police

St. Louis Park Police

St. Paul Police

Wadena Police

Waseca County Sheriff

West Hennepin Public Safety

Woodbury Public Safety

Wyoming Police

The grant program is meant to help fill law enforcement agencies as the profession experiences shortages.