Walz announces $2.5 million in funding for peace officer training
Governor Tim Walz on Wednesday announced funding for 35 law enforcement agencies for the new Intensive Comprehensive Peace Officer Education and Training (ICPOET) Grant Program.
The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) approved $2.5 million in grants for the agencies, according to a news release from Walz’s office.
The agencies will use the funding to sponsor 50 candidates who already have two and four-year degrees who want to make a career change into law enforcement. $50,000 is available for each candidate, Walz said.
The candidates will complete training programs at both Alexandria Technical and Community College and Hennepin Technical College. The training is the same as what a traditional peace officer would complete, Walz said.
The funding would go toward a candidate’s salary and education.
Agencies are accepting applications and some have already filled their sponsorships, Walz said. ICPOET candidates must be hired by September to begin training on time.
OJP will offer $2.25 million in funding this summer to sponsor another round of candidates.
If you are interested, you can contact one of the following agencies to see if they’re still accepting applicants:
- Belle Plaine Police
- Big Stone County Sheriff
- Blaine Police
- Bloomington Police
- Brooklyn Park Police
- Carver County Sheriff
- Chisago County Sheriff
- Columbia Heights Police
- Faribault Police
- Freeborn County Sheriff
- Hennepin County Sheriff
- Hopkins Police
- Lakeville Police
- Lino Lakes Police
- Maple Grove Police
- Medina Police
- Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Police
- Minneapolis Police
- Minneapolis-St. Paul Int’l Airport Police
- Moorhead Police
- New Brighton Police
- Orono Police
- Owatonna Police
- Prairie Island Indian Community Police
- Richfield Police
- Rosemount Police
- Roseville Police
- Sartell Police
- St. Louis Park Police
- St. Paul Police
- Wadena Police
- Waseca County Sheriff
- West Hennepin Public Safety
- Woodbury Public Safety
- Wyoming Police
The grant program is meant to help fill law enforcement agencies as the profession experiences shortages.