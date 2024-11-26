Vikings place Ivan Pace Jr. on injured reserve, add Jamin Davis to the active roster

The Vikings have made a flurry of roster moves before their game against the Arizona Cardinals this week.

Most notably, the team placed Ivan Pace Jr. on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and he will be out at least four games. The standout linebacker is in his second year with the Vikings and has 161 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a fumble return for a touchdown.

The team also activated outside linebacker Gabriel Murphy, a rookie out of UCLA, from the injured reserve list.

In addition, outside linebacker Jamin Davis was signed to the active roster. Davis was the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by Washington and in 50 games played with them, he totaled 282 tackles, seven sacks, one interception, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

