Vigil planned for victims in Duluth murder-suicide

Community members in Duluth have planned a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of a murder-suicide that happened last week.

Police say that 46-year-old Anthony Nephew shot and killed his ex, Erin Abramson, 47, and his son Jacob, 15. Nephew then went to another home and killed his wife, 45-year-old Kathryn (Ramsland) Nephew and their 7-year-old son, Oliver, before taking his own life.

The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at 4401 West 6th Street — the home of Kathryn Ramsland and Anthony and Oliver Nephew.

Vigil attendees will then walk to the home of Erin Abramson and Jacob, which is on the 6000 block of Tacony Street.

There will also be a memorial run, walk or bike to honor Erin and Jacob on Nov. 29. More information on this event can be found on a GoFundMe.