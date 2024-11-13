Vigil planned for victims in Duluth murder-suicide
Community members in Duluth have planned a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of a murder-suicide that happened last week.
Police say that 46-year-old Anthony Nephew shot and killed his ex, Erin Abramson, 47, and his son Jacob, 15. Nephew then went to another home and killed his wife, 45-year-old Kathryn (Ramsland) Nephew and their 7-year-old son, Oliver, before taking his own life.
The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at 4401 West 6th Street — the home of Kathryn Ramsland and Anthony and Oliver Nephew.
Vigil attendees will then walk to the home of Erin Abramson and Jacob, which is on the 6000 block of Tacony Street.
There will also be a memorial run, walk or bike to honor Erin and Jacob on Nov. 29. More information on this event can be found on a GoFundMe.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.