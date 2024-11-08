Duluth police discover two dead from gunfire in West Duluth

Two people were found dead inside a home in Duluth on Thursday afternoon.

The Duluth Police Department said they found two dead people inside a home on the 6000 block of Tacony Street around 2:10 p.m.

According to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station WDIO, police were responding to a check welfare call when they discovered two people with gunshot wounds.

Police describe this as a very active situation.



This story will be updated as more information is obtained.