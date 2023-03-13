Victims of suspected Andover murder-suicide identified

The two people who were found dead Friday morning in an Andover home have been identified.

Monday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were 36-year-old Jennifer Yang and 40-year-old Fue Her.

The sheriff’s office added that indications are that Her shot Yang, then died by suicide. However, the incident remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office previously said deputies were called to the 14900 block of Osage Street Northwest at around 6:30 a.m. Friday and found the two already dead.

No other information is being released at this time.