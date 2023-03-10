2 dead in Andover after apparent early-morning shooting

A man and a woman are dead after an apparent shooting early Friday morning in Andover.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 14900 block of Osage Street Northwest at around 6:30 a.m. on a report of two people not breathing inside a home.

There, first responders found a man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene. None of the other occupants in the home were harmed.

This is an ongoing investigation but the sheriff’s office says there isn’t any threat to the public. Check back for more information.