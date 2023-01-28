Victim of fatal north Minneapolis shooting identified

The man who was killed in a shooting in north Minneapolis earlier this week has been identified.

Saturday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 40-year-old Mark D. Bradley, from St. Paul.

His death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds and has been ruled a homicide.

It happened just after noon near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Emerson Avenue North on Jan. 25.

According to Minneapolis police, officers found Bradley unconscious and rendered aid. However, he died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.