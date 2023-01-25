North Minneapolis shooting leaves man dead

A man died Wednesday afternoon following a shooting in north Minneapolis.

It happened just after noon near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Emerson Avenue North.

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and reports of gunfire in the area and found a man in his 40s unconscious with several apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid but the man died at the scene.

Police say early information suggests the shooting happened outside. However, nobody has been arrested and no other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

An investigation is underway.