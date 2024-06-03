Victim identified in North End homicide; suspect in custody

The victim of a fatal shooting last week in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood has been identified as 21-year-old Toumai Gaynor of St. Paul.

Authorities say a suspect, 21-year-old Martavious Roby-English, was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of murder in connection with Gaynor’s death. He has not been formally charged.

St. Paul police responded to a report of a person who had been shot around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the 800 block of Simcoe Street.

Officers arriving on the scene found a man in a vehicle who had crashed into a yard and was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim, Gaynor, was taken to Regions Hospital and was pronounced dead hours later.