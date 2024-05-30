1 in critical condition following shooting in St. Paul

A man has been seriously injured after a shooting in St. Paul during the early morning hours on Thursday.

Officers from St. Paul were called to the 800 block of Simcoe Street around 2:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

An initial investigation showed a man was in a vehicle that had crashed into a yard after suffering life-threatening gunshot injuries to the neck and head. St. Paul police say the man is in “very critical condition” at Regions Hospital.

No word at this time what led up to the shooting, or who is responsible.

An investigation is ongoing.