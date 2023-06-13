Victim identified in Minneapolis homicide

A man has been identified as the victim in a shooting that took place on Saturday in Minneapolis.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 20-year-old Lenin Alexander Chimborazo-Punina was shot multiple times at 28th Street West and Blaisdell Avenue South at 2:24 p.m.

Chimborazo-Punina received first aid on the scene and was later brought to the hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made at this time as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or submit tips anonymously online.