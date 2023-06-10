Man dies in hospital after shooting Saturday

A man died at the hospital after being shot Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 2 p.m. near the 2700 block of Blaisdell Avenue. There, officers found a man in his 20s with life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was given first aid and was brought to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators believe he was standing outside with other people when at least one person shot at the group and left the area.

Forensic scientists collected evidence from the scene, but no arrests have been made.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the man and his exact cause of death.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or submit tips online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. Submitting tips through CrimeStoppers is anonymous.