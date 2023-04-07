Victim identified in deadly shooting near downtown Minneapolis

A man who was shot and killed Monday in the Elliot Park neighborhood of Minneapolis has been identified as 34-year-old Antone Rico Anderson of Hopkins.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Anderson died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, Anderson was shot around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Park Avenue and 15th Street East. Witnesses say they heard arguing preceding a single gunshot.

Anderson was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Police have not announced any arrests in this case but said on Monday they had identified a potential suspect.

The shooting was the city’s 13th homicide of 2023.