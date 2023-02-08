Vice President for U of M Relations, Interim VP for U of M Services resigns

A leader at the University of Minnesota has announced his resignation from multiple roles at the school.

According to a letter sent out by University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel, Matt Kramer is moving on from his roles as the Vice President for University Relations and Interim Vice President for University Services.

The letter, which was sent out Monday, says Kramer’s last day at the U of M will be March 3. Afterwards, he will be the CEO of Vision Loss Resources.

Gabel says Kramer will continue to be a member of her cabinet up until his last day.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Kramer also served as the chair of the U of M strategic safety advisory committee.

After he leaves, Gabel says Chuck Tombarge and Ann Aronson will report directly to her until a permanent decision is made to replace Kramer in the University Relations department. Government relations will then report to Senior Vice President Myron Frans on an interim basis.

In addition, Gabel says University Services will be assigned to Assistant Vice President Janelle Broesch for an interim basis. Broesch reports directly to Frans.

A search is underway to find a new Vice President of University Services. Gabel said in Monday’s letter the first interviews are scheduled to be held in March.