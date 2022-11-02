University of Minnesota launches new safety initiative after Saturday fireworks attacks

The University of Minnesota is teaming up with Minneapolis police to launch a new safety initiative, following weekend fireworks attacks that left four people injured.

“I heard this loud bang and looked out the window and I saw a group of like 20 people throwing fireworks at a house next door,” Christian Landon, U of M sophomore, said.

In a video obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, a group of people is caught on video throwing firecrackers into a house on frat row.

“It’s scary,” Landon said “Seeing pictures on Twitter of people’s injuries, it hits way too close to home.”

Minneapolis police said it was one of four reported incidents involving fireworks last Saturday night, leaving four people injured.

Two of the incidents happened on University Avenue near frat row. The other two happened on Fourth and Seventh Street. In response to the fireworks incident, the university is teaming up with Minneapolis police to launch “Operation Gopher Guardian.”

The program will run the next two weekends, Nov. 4-5 and 11-12, both Friday and Saturday evenings into the early morning in Dinkytown and the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood.

Ten additional officers from university police and MPD will help patrol the area.

Matt Kramer, U of M strategic safety advisory committee chair, calls it a short-term solution.

“The university is extending ourselves. We’re pushing our resources out,” Kramer said. “Long term, the entire Twin Cities has to reckon with the spectrum of people being arrested are not going to jail. They’re being adjudicated out back into the streets.”

Kramer said the university is doing their part by providing safe transportation options to students and increasing patrols.

“This is not about just hiring more police officers. If not at the same time, we’re going to deal with the consequences of criminal behavior,” Kramer said.

Micheal Hsu, former U of M Board of Regents member, agrees.

“It’s important to prosecute these cases if they do catch the perpetrators,” Hsu said.

Hsu was on the U of M board of regents from 2015 to 2021.

He said the new safety program is a good start, but more has to be done in the city to keep students safe.

“There isn’t an excuse to have students have potentially permanent injuries, permanent scarring, physically and mentally from just trying to go to school and socialize on and around campus,” Hsu said.

University officials explained lighting in the Marcy-Holmes area has also been a concern so they hired an engineering firm to conduct a lighting study.

Then, they proposed lighting improvements to the city to help deter crime. Now, they’re waiting for action from the city council.