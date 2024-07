Valleyfair announced that its Excalibur and Renegade rollercoasters have reopened after flooding forced them to close.

The amusement park closed Excalibur, Renegade and Thunder Canyon in late June, along with some parking lots.

Valleyfair said the rides underwent “rigorous safety inspections” before they were cleared to reopen. Thunder Canyon is still closed.

The parking lots also reopened on July 3.