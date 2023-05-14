Valleyfair opening for the season on Mother’s Day

Minnesota’s largest amusement park is set to open on Mother’s Day.

Valleyfair will open for the 2023 season on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 125-acre amusement park in Shakopee has 75 attractions, including eight roller coasters, a 15-acre waterpark and Planet Snoopy.

New this year, Wild Thing Brews and Spirits is open near the Wild Thing coaster for parkgoers to get a local beer or mixed drink. Xtreme Confections will also be opening to serve up elephant ears, funnel cake fries, tiramisu, mini donut sundaes and more.

Valleyfair recently updated its rules to include a requirement for any child under 15 to be accompanied by a chaperone over 21. Additionally, in groups of 10 or more, there must be one chaperone per every 10 kids under 15. To read the full chaperone policy, CLICK HERE.

Soak City, the 15-acre waterpark, is slated to open on May 27 with personal cabanas, geysers and a four-capsule drop slide called Breakers Pipeline.

