Valleyfair announces opening date

Valleyfair is opening for the season next month!

The 15-acre amusement park in Shakopee is opening to the public for the 2023 season and kicking off with an opening day celebration on Sunday, May 14.

Valleyfair has 75 attractions, including eight roller coasters and Planet Snoopy.

Later in May, the Soak City Waterpark will open for guests. The waterpark features geysers, fountains, slides, and Barefoot Beach.

“With a focus on enhancing the overall guest experience, we are thrilled to bring back popular and immersive park-wide events like Grand Carnivale, Latin Days, and Tricks and Treats, our new family-friendly Halloween event. In addition, Valleyfair will be introducing innovative food and beverage options and exciting entertainment, providing something for everyone in the family to enjoy,” said Raul Rehnborg, Vice President and general manager of Valleyfair.

Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Pre-K Season Passholders can access the park on May 13 for a sneak peek before it officially opens.

