US Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to Minnesota ‘clean car’ rules

The nation’s highest court has rejected a request to hear a challenge to vehicle emissions standards that are set to take effect in Minnesota next year.

The Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association (MADA) challenged the standards, known as Minnesota’s “clean car” rules, after they were officially adopted in 2021 by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency at Gov. Tim Walz’s request.

The standards, which will take effect in 2024 with 2025 model-year vehicles, are more strict than federal regulations and require manufacturers to only sell vehicles in Minnesota that meet certain air pollutant emission standards while also offering a certain percentage of vehicles with ultra-low or zero tailpipe emissions.

MADA has previously said the changes will force dealers to carry more electric vehicles than customers want and force prices up.

However, the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld the rules back in January and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last week keeps the standards in line to take effect on Jan. 1.

