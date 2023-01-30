Court upholds Minnesota’s ‘Clean Car Rule’

A challenge to Minnesota’s “clean car” rules has been denied in court.

Monday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals formally filed its decision, upholding the validity of the rules that were adopted by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) in 2021 at Gov. Tim Walz’s request.

More than a dozen other states have implemented similar standards, which supporters say will lead to cleaner air and combat climate change.

The rules, which are more strict than federal regulations, require vehicle manufacturers to only sell vehicles in Minnesota that meet certain air pollutant emission standards and also mandate a certain percentage of vehicles with ultra-low or zero tailpipe emissions in an effort to increase the availability of electric and hybrid vehicle offerings. They’ll take effect in 2024 with 2025 model-year vehicles.

The Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association (MADA) has previously said the changes will force dealers to carry more electric vehicles than customers want and force prices up.

In its challenge to the rule, MADA said MPCA’s rules referenced California’s standards and, in doing so, violated the Minnesota Constitution’s nondelegation doctrine.

The three-judge panel of appellate judges determined that MPCA acted within its authority when setting the standards and didn’t violate the Constitution because the rules just reference sections of California’s laws and didn’t incorporate specific sections of the regulations.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to MADA for comment on the court’s decision to see if the organization plans to appeal the ruling to the Minnesota Supreme Court. This story will be updated if a response is received.