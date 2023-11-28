US Senate confirms Minnesota’s first Latino federal judge

The United States Senate has confirmed Minnesota’s first Latino federal judge.

Minnesota Court of Appeals Judge Jeffrey Bryan was confirmed as a district court judge for the District of Minnesota on Tuesday. The vote was 49-46, with five senators not voting.

He was nominated by President Joe Biden back in July.

Tuesday afternoon, Minnesota’s U.S. senators shared their thoughts on the state’s new federal judge.

In her statement, Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) spoke highly of Judge Bryan. She expressed how he has been serving the people of Minnesota for all of his career, from when he was a federal prosecutor to his current role as an appellate judge. In addition to this, she stated, “His dedication to justice and the rule of law has earned the respect and support of judges, attorneys, and law enforcement officials across the political spectrum.” She then added, “As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I worked to advance his nomination and I thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for their support of this outstanding nominee. I’m confident that he will be an excellent U.S. District Court Judge.”

Tina Smith (D-Minn.) then congratulated Judge Bryan by stating that his confirmation, “is a testament to his considerable experience and commitment to the rule of law.” Smith added that Bryan’s four years as an appellate judge, six years as a trial court judge and six years as an assistant U.S. attorney in Minneapolis make him “exceptionally well-qualified for this position.”

Judge Bryan was recommended by the Judicial Selection Committee which is composed of Leslie Beiers, chief judge of the Minnesota Sixth Judicial District and former assistant St. Louis County attorney, and more.